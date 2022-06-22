LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.8% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after buying an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after buying an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,601,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,969,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after buying an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.40.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.