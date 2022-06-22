LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.