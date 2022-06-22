LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $8.21 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,339 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,740 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 64,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,644.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, Fullen Financial Group grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 106,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90.

