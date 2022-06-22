LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $883,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $712.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $796.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $903.89. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $615.50 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $738.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.