LifeSteps Financial Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,789.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 206,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

IJS opened at $87.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

