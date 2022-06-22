LifeSteps Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of SCHO opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95.

