LifeSteps Financial Inc. Purchases 11,292 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94.

