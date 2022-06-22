LifeSteps Financial Inc. Purchases 3,043 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 138.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $180.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.79.

