LifeSteps Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,749 Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,904,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,139,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,566,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $51.44.

