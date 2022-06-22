LifeSteps Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 138.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $180.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $174.24 and a 1-year high of $266.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.53 and a 200 day moving average of $223.79.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.