LifeSteps Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $131.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.24.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

