LifeSteps Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Southwest Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.