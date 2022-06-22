LifeSteps Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,963,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 65,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

SDY opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

