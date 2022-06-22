LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average of $78.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

