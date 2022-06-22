LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after acquiring an additional 34,823 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

