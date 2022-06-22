LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 1,128 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 1.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $63.57.

