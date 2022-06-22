LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 1,128 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up 1.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $69.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $63.57.

