LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $123.08 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

