LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 12.4% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,979,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,226,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $278.87 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

