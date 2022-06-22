LifeSteps Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $210.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.64. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

