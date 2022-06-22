LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
