LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.14.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%.
LightInTheBox Company Profile (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
