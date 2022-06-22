Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. Limbach has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $9.76.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 6,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 25,384 shares of company stock worth $160,030 in the last three months. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

