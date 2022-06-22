Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.77

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.77 and traded as high as $13.91. Limoneira shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 127,599 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $245.10 million, a P/E ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

