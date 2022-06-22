Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $905.00

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 905 ($11.09) and last traded at GBX 920 ($11.27), with a volume of 97942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 930 ($11.39).

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £595.55 million and a P/E ratio of 11.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,088.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,443.56.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley purchased 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,295 ($15.86) per share, for a total transaction of £19,994.80 ($24,491.43). Also, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,162 ($14.23) per share, with a total value of £5,438.16 ($6,661.15).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

