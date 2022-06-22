Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LAC opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 51.19 and a quick ratio of 51.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.