Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.90.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Livent alerts:

LTHM opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93 and a beta of 1.98. Livent has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Livent will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Livent by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Livent by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent (Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.