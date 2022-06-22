LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Trading Up 4%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.55. Approximately 1,120,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 667,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.19.

LiveRamp ( NASDAQ:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $141.73 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries.

