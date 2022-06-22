Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,641 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.2% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.3% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 43.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $415.97. 9,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,061. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $439.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.51. The company has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

