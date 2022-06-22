Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Loews makes up about 1.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Loews worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Loews by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,676,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,550,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

L traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,617. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

