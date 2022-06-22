LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $229.20

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 229.20 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 231.96 ($2.84), with a volume of 97803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.20 ($2.84).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.74) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.43) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.92) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 300.50 ($3.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. The stock has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 253.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 263.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

In other news, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.89), for a total value of £663,230.80 ($812,384.62). Also, insider Alistair Elliott purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($144,536.99).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

