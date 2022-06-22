Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.85 and last traded at C$15.81. Approximately 1,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 12,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$429.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.99.

Get Los Andes Copper alerts:

About Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA)

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.