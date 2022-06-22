Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $170.12

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $170.12 and last traded at $171.36, with a volume of 21458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

