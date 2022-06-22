LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 348,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 166,400 shares during the period. LSB Industries comprises about 4.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.39% of LSB Industries worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 58,445 shares during the period. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 54,356,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,635,000 after buying an additional 1,220,798 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LXU traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,190. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.72. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.98 million for the quarter. LSB Industries had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 102.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

