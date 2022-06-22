LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $384.89

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 384.89 ($4.71) and traded as low as GBX 332 ($4.07). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 345 ($4.23), with a volume of 39,694 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 369.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 384.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £362.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83.

In other LSL Property Services news, insider Helen Buck purchased 8,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 402 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £34,334.82 ($42,056.37).

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

