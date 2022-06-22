Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as high as C$0.72. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 98,248 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Monday, May 9th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of C$317.50 million and a PE ratio of 5.98.
About Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)
Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.
