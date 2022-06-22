Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,962 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 83,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.88.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $274.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.60. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

