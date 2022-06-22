Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Trading 8.9% Higher

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 1,646,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,799,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKCO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Luokung Technology in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Luokung Technology by 321.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Luokung Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Luokung Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Luokung Technology in the third quarter worth about $331,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

