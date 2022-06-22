Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.00

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYT)
Lytus Technologies Holdings Private Limited, a platform services company, provides content streaming/telecasting services to users in India. Its Lytus platform provides a range of streaming services and telemedicine services with local assistance through health centers. The company through its platform enable its customers to connect via CPE devices/STBs and have access to multi-dimensional services, including telemedicine service.
