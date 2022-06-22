M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $908.67

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 908.67 ($11.13) and traded as low as GBX 895.59 ($10.97). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 916 ($11.22), with a volume of 67,805 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($13.96) price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97. The company has a market capitalization of £499.13 million and a P/E ratio of 6.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 977.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 908.67.

In other news, insider K Chandra Sekaran sold 14,000 shares of M.P. Evans Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,061 ($13.00), for a total transaction of £148,540 ($181,945.12).

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

