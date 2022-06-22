Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Compass Point from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 123.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Macerich stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 87,100 shares of company stock valued at $977,840. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Macerich by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 177,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

