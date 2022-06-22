Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

MSGE stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.57. 1,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,354. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $88.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

