Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $202,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

