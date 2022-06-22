Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.75

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mandom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.
The stock has a market cap of $567.16 million, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57.
Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.
