Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.12

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.12 and traded as high as $7.12. Manitex International shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 9,001 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $138.99 million, a PE ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Coffey purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 3,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Manitex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 42,723 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

