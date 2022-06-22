Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $32.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $49.08.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 5.06%.

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mannatech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Mannatech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mannatech by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Mannatech by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

