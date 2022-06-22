Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Trading Up 0.6%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 3,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLFNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

