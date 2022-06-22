Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $7,059,640.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,808 shares of company stock worth $11,826,491. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 3,091,506 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,456,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

