Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.92.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 579,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
