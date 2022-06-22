Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,840 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.53.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $113.05. 5,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

